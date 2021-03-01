CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.54.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $326.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $338.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

