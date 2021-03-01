CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.62.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $545.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.17 and its 200-day moving average is $512.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $241.51 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.