CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Facebook by 46.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 61.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook stock opened at $260.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $742.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day moving average of $270.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,537.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,336,715 shares of company stock valued at $360,066,132 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

