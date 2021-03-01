CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,288,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,393,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after buying an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after buying an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.90. The company has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

