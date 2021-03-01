Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

