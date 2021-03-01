Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Chart Industries stock opened at $143.09 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $158.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,936,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

