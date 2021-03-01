Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLDT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 277,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,379. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $14.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $647.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 26,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

