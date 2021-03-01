Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.85.

CGIFF opened at $5.51 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

