Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 626,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 303,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 539.8% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 84,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,951 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.19. 293,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,283,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $104.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.