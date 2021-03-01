Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $102.20 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

