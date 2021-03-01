Chico’s FAS (CHS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHS opened at $2.69 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

