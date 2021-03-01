Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 5.2%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. 2,534,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,142,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $305.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 266.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 58,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 188,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

