Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 14.6%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) dropped 14.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 2,345,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,100,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

CD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,797,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,642,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,609,000. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,460,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

