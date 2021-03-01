Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Down 88.3% in February

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the January 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHYHY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 35,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,095. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

CHYHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Danske upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.