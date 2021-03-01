CI Investments Inc. Acquires 2,499 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 118.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

AOS opened at $59.37 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,306 shares of company stock valued at $693,074. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

