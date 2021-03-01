CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 47.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,768,000 after purchasing an additional 736,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

