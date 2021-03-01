CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:PKG opened at $132.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.