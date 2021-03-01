CI Investments Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 503.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,187,000 after buying an additional 661,231 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 579,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after purchasing an additional 68,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 408,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,481 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,250 shares of company stock worth $24,368,830. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $213.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.87 and its 200 day moving average is $184.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

