CI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,420 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 108.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 420.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.