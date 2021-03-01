CI Investments Inc. Purchases 6,318 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 581.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

