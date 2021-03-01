CI Investments Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,116 shares of company stock worth $7,101,254. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

