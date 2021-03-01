CIBC Boosts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to $47.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

