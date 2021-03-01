CIBC Increases Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$22.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s previous close.

CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cascades from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.08.

CAS stock traded up C$0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.42. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$9.94 and a 1 year high of C$17.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

