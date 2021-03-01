CIBC Raises Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to $40.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QBCRF. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quebecor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.86.

QBCRF stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

