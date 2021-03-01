CIBC Raises Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$40.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Quebecor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:QBR.B opened at C$32.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$25.00 and a 12-month high of C$34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.30.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

