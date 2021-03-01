CIBC Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $56.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,006 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 94.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

