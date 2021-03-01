CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after buying an additional 633,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after buying an additional 4,691,302 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,164,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,017,000 after buying an additional 104,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,659,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,460 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

