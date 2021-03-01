CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $75.69 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

