CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 11,364 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 169.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $33.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

