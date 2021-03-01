CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 6,329 Shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 135.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

QGRO stock opened at $63.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $31.35 and a 52-week high of $67.41.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.