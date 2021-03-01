CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $545,069,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after acquiring an additional 109,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $26,500,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,449 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of -156.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

