Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,015,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,085 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,866,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,159,000 after purchasing an additional 241,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,701,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,226,000 after purchasing an additional 83,639 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,552,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $209.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

