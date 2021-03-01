Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.30. Cigna also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 20.00 EPS.

Cigna stock opened at $209.90 on Monday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.40.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $2,843,493.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

