Cipher 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $126,633.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a total market cap of $46,435.10 and approximately $126,633.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00069064 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00100322 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org.

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.