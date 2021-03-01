Citigroup Lowers Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ramsay Health Care from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

