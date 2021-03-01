Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

NYSE C opened at $67.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,985,000 after buying an additional 4,278,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

