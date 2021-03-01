City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO Sells $77,700.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $75.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19. City Holding has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $78.92.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in City in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in City by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of City in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of City by 135.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. City currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

