Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $68,356.08 and $257.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005005 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001921 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000795 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,968,212 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

