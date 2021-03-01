ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $68,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,715 shares of company stock worth $16,023,825. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI opened at $59.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

