ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $94,233.63. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last 90 days. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $15.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $545.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

