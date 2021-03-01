ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

GMRE opened at $13.47 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $649.09 million, a PE ratio of -84.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

