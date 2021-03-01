ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after buying an additional 58,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of WASH opened at $47.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $820.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

