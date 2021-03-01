ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

