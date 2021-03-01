ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 84,732 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,732 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 59,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

