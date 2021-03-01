Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.70.

CLH stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $90.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 465,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,045,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

