CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) announced a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.553 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

CLPHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 92,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. CLP has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get CLP alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CLP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.11 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.