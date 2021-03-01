CM Life Sciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 1st (OTCMKTS:CMLFU)

CM Life Sciences’ (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 1st. CM Life Sciences had issued 38,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 2nd. The total size of the offering was $385,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of CM Life Sciences’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of CMLFU stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. CM Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,490,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,584,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,800,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,756,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,733,000.

About CM Life Sciences

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

