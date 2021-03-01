Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,447 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 115.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

