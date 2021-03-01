Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $92,342.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Colfax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Colfax by 19.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Colfax by 4.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

