Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Trading 5.2% Higher

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $67.06. 347,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 398,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

